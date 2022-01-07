MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A McIntosh teen has died in a crash on U.S. 45 south of Citronelle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday claimed the life of the 16-year-old. ALEA said the teen was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Prius the youth was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Vanessa W. Bennett, 57, of Citronelle.
The juvenile was transported to an area hospital, where the teen succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash, ALEA said. Both Bennett and another 16-year-old juvenile from the Prius were critically injured and were transported to an area hospital, ALEA said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 45 near the 21 mile marker, eight miles south of Citronelle, in Mobile County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
