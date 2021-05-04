MOBILE, Ala. --According to Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill, due to the threat of inclement weather in our area this evening, all after-school activities, including after-school care, for MCPSS are cancelled.
If permissible, activities may be rescheduled.
He asks to please remain safe and abreast of the weather conditions.
