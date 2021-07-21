MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System confirms one positive COVID case at Causey Middle School. Rena Philips with MCPSS says they did proper contract tracing and sent fewer than 10 students home Wednesday to finish summer school online.

The upcoming school year for Mobile County Public Schools is set to begin on August 11th. It's the largest school system in the state.

According to Philips, masks will not be required but strongly recommended at this point. She also says they are once again practicing patience and flexibility as the number of COVID cases is on the rise.

"We've learned a lot from last year and we learned how to move from Plan A to Plan B to Plan C. So we have a contingency plan in place. We are still working through our final plan for the upcoming school year and will let parents know if things change," said Philips.

Philips says they continue to monitor the numbers. She also says while they have a plan for the school system -- the plan may look different at each of their 90 schools within the system.

Other things that will carry over from last school year -- social distancing, constant cleaning, hand sanitizing, contract tracing, and possibly eating lunch in the classroom.

Philips says they are also working with the Mobile County Health Department and will offer vaccination clinics for employees and students or anyone who wants one. She says they are not requiring vaccinations -- and says when it comes to vaccinations -- that is a decision for each family.