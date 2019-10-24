Mobile County Public Schools showed marked improvement on report cards issued by the Alabama Department of Education, earning an overall score of a B for the entire district.
School officials released the information during a press conference on Thursday, October 20.
Mobile County Public Schools scored an 83, making this the first B for Alabama's largest school system since report cards were first issued in 2017. This is an increase from a C score of 77 last year.
"We are extremely proud of the increase in our state report card score," said MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill. "We will celebrate the success of having a B; however, we are not done yet. We will not be satisfied until MCPSS is an A district.
Officials say statewide, only 12 schools scored a perfect 100. Mobile County Public Schools tied Mountain Brook by having 25 percent of the state's perfect scores.
Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science, Old Shell Road School of Performing and Creative Arts, and Council Traditional School, all part of MCPSS, were the only schools in south Alabama to earn 100s.
Among the state's six largest school systems, Mobile County had the second-highest rating, missing Baldwin County by just three points.
Threadgill attributed the improvement to the hard work of all MCPSS teachers, principals, students and staff.
