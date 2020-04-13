It's kind of like the first day of school, all over again for Mobile County Schools.
MCPSS kicked off it's first day of 6 weeks of live teaching on FOX 10's digital sub channel 10.6.
“We are starting our brand new live broadcast of lessons,” said Rena Phillips, MCPSS Spokesperson. “This is exciting to us. We have re-invented public education”
Thanks to COVID-19, students are forced to learn in a different way. Educators have had to scramble to be innovative and find other ways to teach.
“We have a couple of approaches to this distant learning. We have online learning that students will be doing with their teachers over the internet. We have the televised learning that can enrich that learning and then we also have paper packets. The tv is considered the primary source of instruction, if they’re using the paper packets,” Phillips said.
One way for students to learn is on television on FOX 10's digital sub channel 10.6, a station created just for MCPSS to broadcast live lessons during this time.
Phillips said master teachers will teach daily starting at 7:30 on Monday through Thursdays and 8 am on Fridays. Here is a schedule:
If you miss the broadcast, Phillips said you can re-watch it on MCPSS' Youtube page.
You can't watch 10.6 on cable television. To find it, you must have an antenna. To pick up FOX 10, your antenna must be a VHF antenna. To find the channel, you have to re-program your channels.
The broadcast can also be watched live on MCPSS' app on ROKU TV.
