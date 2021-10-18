MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials with the Mobile County Public School System on Monday announced that two upcoming high school football games will be relocated in the wake of the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last week.

The MCPSS released the following:

As Mobile County Public Schools and the Mobile Police Department continue our investigation into Friday's incident at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, we have decided to move the location of two upcoming games. This Thursday's match-up between the B.C. Rain Red Raiders and the Faith Academy Rams will be held at Theodore High School. Friday's game between the LeFlore Rattlers and the St. Paul's Saints will be held at St. Paul's. Kickoff for both games will be at 7 p.m. This will allow us time to further assess the situation and prepare for future scheduled games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.





Mobile Police have arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott of Semmes on five counts of attempted murder in connection with Friday night's shooting during the closing minutes of the Williamson-Vigor football game at the stadium.

The incident left four victims injured with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim with a life-threatening injury.

The Williamson and Vigor teams met Monday morning to complete the interrupted game. Vigor won, 28-12.

The Mobile Police Department will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today regarding the shooting at the stadium and subsequent arrest. FOX10 News will be there.