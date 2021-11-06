MCPSS Raider Challenge tests skills of JROTC cadets

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- Army JROTC cadets from 10 Mobile County high schools competed in the third-annual MCPSS Raider Challenge, held Thursday on an obstacle course at Bryant Career-Technical Center.

The extensive obstacle course featured culverts, crawl spaces, running trails, ropes and tires. Strength challenges, including a 97-pound tire flip challenge, tested the cadets on speed and strategy. Teams worked together to complete weighted shuttle runs meant to simulate medical evacuations.

Sgt. 1st Class Christine Winslow, an instructor at Theodore High School, said the event gave the cadets an opportunity to hone their team-building and problem-solving skills. Many JROTC cadets come to Bryant Career-Tech’s obstacle course to practice throughout the year. The course was built by Bryant students.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for them to use the leadership skills that they learn in the classroom and then execute out here in the field,” Winslow said.

Theodore High School won the competition, with Murphy High School coming in second place and Mary G. Montgomery High School in third place.

Other teams participating were from Baker, Blount, Bryant, B.C. Rain, Satsuma, Vigor and Williamson.