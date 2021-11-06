MCPSS Raider Challenge tests skills of JROTC cadets

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- Army JROTC cadets from 10 Mobile County high schools competed in the third-annual MCPSS Raider Challenge, held Thursday on an obstacle course at Bryant Career-Technical Center.
The extensive obstacle course featured culverts, crawl spaces, running trails, ropes and tires. Strength challenges, including a 97-pound tire flip challenge, tested the cadets on speed and strategy. Teams worked together to complete weighted shuttle runs meant to simulate medical evacuations.
Sgt. 1st Class Christine Winslow, an instructor at Theodore High School, said the event gave the cadets an opportunity to hone their team-building and problem-solving skills. Many JROTC cadets come to Bryant Career-Tech’s obstacle course to practice throughout the year. The course was built by Bryant students.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for them to use the leadership skills that they learn in the classroom and then execute out here in the field,” Winslow said.
Theodore High School won the competition, with Murphy High School coming in second place and Mary G. Montgomery High School in third place.
Other teams participating were from Baker, Blount, Bryant, B.C. Rain, Satsuma, Vigor and Williamson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.