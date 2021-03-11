MOBILE, Ala. --MCPSS releases important dates for students and parents to keep on their calendar through the summer. .
The dates are as follows:
May 26, 2021
Last day for students (1/2 day)
May 28, 2021
Last day for teachers (9-month personnel)
June 1-30, 2021
Summer Camp (K-3rd Only)
July 1-30, 2021
5th Quarter (K-11)
This time will be used to address course failures. and learning deficits through the past school year. Information regarding this will be communicated I the next few weeks.
Please check your email and/or the Mobile County Public Schools' Facebook page for more important information about this school year and next.
