MOBILE, Ala. --MCPSS releases important dates for students and parents to keep on their calendar through the summer. .

The dates are as follows:

May 26, 2021

Last day for students (1/2 day)

May 28, 2021

Last day for teachers (9-month personnel)

June 1-30, 2021

Summer Camp (K-3rd Only)

July 1-30, 2021

5th Quarter (K-11)

This time will be used to address course failures. and learning deficits through the past school year. Information regarding this will be communicated I the next few weeks.

Please check your email and/or the Mobile County Public Schools' Facebook page for more important information about this school year and next.