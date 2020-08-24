MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System released n updated version of its 2020-2021 school calendar on Monday, August 24.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post. According to the post, the calendar was approved by the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners on the same day.
MCPSS students are scheduled to begin remote learning on Tuesday, September 1. According to the revised calendar, the last day of school will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.