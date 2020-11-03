MOBILE, Ala. --All MCPSS schools will be in session on Wednesday, November 4, with the exception of the following schools:
• Calcedeaver Elementary
• Citronelle High
• Lott Middle
• McDavid-Jones Elementary
• North Mobile K-8
MCPSS will provide an update on Wednesday regarding the remainder of the week for these five schools.
