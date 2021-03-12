MOBILE, Ala. --In a letter to the MCPSS community, Superintendent Threadgill announces that he will recommend that full-time employees should receive a one time bonus of $1200.

"I plan to recommend to the board that all full-time MCPSS employees, based on future on future goals and expectations, will receive a $1,200 one-time bonus. Had the board and I rushed into doing this because other districts were doing it at the time, that would have resulted in only a bare minimum bonus for some employees." said Threadgill.

The attached is a copy of his full statement.