Following Friday's press conference with Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey, Mobile County Public Schools stated it wouldn't announce it's plans until mid-July.
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill told FOX 10 News Thursday that MCPSS is prepared.
“We have several plans that we will implement no matter what the state superintendent decides. So, we will be prepared and ready,” he said.
Mackey's announcement Friday revealed the state's recommendation that schools would re-open for in-person instruction in the fall, but parents could choose to keep their kids at home for virtual learning, as an option.
Following the press conference, MCPSS released this statement:
“Now that we have received guidance from the Alabama Department of Education on reopening our schools, we will work to finalize our plans based on what is best for the students of Mobile County. There is much to take into consideration. Therefore, we will release our plans in mid-July.”
Meantime, some parents said they are more than ready for their children to get back into the classroom for in-person instruction.
“I think they should go back I mean if they’re opening everything and letting people go," said Brittany Fike, a parent. “I think some of the restrictions that they’re stating aren’t necessary or reasonable, like kids wearing masks.”
MCPSS school physical locations have been closed to students since March.
