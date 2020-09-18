MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Public Schools confirmed that several schools are still without power and a decision to return to in-person and remote learning will be made on Sunday.
Posting the information to their social media platforms, the system said they're also aware of the lack of internet access following Hurricane Sally.
The category 2 storm made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores.
"We are aware that many of your homes do not have power as well. We have seen power trucks out in full force and we are optimistic that power in many places will be restored over the weekend.
We wanted to let you know that we will make a call on Sunday about our plans for remote learning on Monday. Please stay tuned to our social media sites and to local media for updates.
We will send out an email to our families and employees on Sunday. Thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.