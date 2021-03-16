MOBILE, Ala. --The MCPSS Transportation Department recently received a Certificate of Achievement from the Alabama Department of Education for exemplary school bus inspections and excellence in maintaining the system's fleet.
"Our team of dedicated mechanics work hard to ensure our students are transported safely every day," MCPSS Director of Transportation Pat Mitchell said.
The system's 33 mechanics maintain a fleet of about 750 buses, which cover over 600 routes and run about 7.7 million miles annually.
Pictured are mechanics at the main MCPSS Transportation hub.
