MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile County Public School System wants to urge drivers to slow down beginning Monday in school zones as they prepare to welcome thousands of students back to campus.
The following information was released by officials.
"Drivers should plan to leave for work a few minutes early as crossing guards will be out, as students will be walking to school and crossing streets, and as hundreds of buses will be on the road. Speed limit signs will be posted, and speed limits will be enforced."
They also want to remind drivers that, "it is against the law to pass a bus when its stop-arm is out indicating that students are boarding or exiting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.