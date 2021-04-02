MOBILE, Ala. --In a letter to the MCPSS community, Superintendent addresses the soon-to-be lifted mask mandate in Alabama.

In response, he states that Mobile County Public Schools will continue requiring all employees and students grades 2 - 12 to wear masks while at school, work, and/or any school-sponsored function or event.

The full letter reads below:

#TeamMCPSS,

As you are aware, Gov. Kay Ivey has indicated that she will not extend Alabama’s mask mandate past April 9, 2021. However, she is encouraging people to continue wearing masks, as she says, masks “remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19.” Additionally, the CDC still recommends that individuals, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Educators from across the country have also noted that schools have been successful at mitigating the risks of COVID-19 by requiring masks, encouraging frequent handwashing, continuously cleaning, and maintaining social distancing.

This has been the topic of discussion as it relates to school districts throughout the state. My office has received numerous calls in support of lifting the mask requirement. While this is a difficult decision to make, I take my job to protect every student, faculty, and staff member to heart. Additionally, out of an abundance of care for the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff, I met with local health officials to discuss the matter. Several concerns were brought up in the meeting. Two main concerns included recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, along with the spring break holiday. We have successfully made it close to the end of a very tough year, and I am determined for us to end the year on a positive note. Therefore, Mobile County Public Schools will continue requiring all employees and students grades 2 - 12 to wear masks while at school, work, and/or any school-sponsored function or event.

I am a firm believer that we, as #TeamMCPSS, have been able to make it through this difficult year because of the precautions we have taken. We only have six weeks of school remaining after the state’s official mask mandate ends, and our students have adapted to wearing their masks very well. I strongly believe that we should stay the course and do everything within our power to keep our students and employees safe and healthy.

I know that we are all ready for this pandemic to end. We are almost there. If we each continue to do our part and be vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, we should be able to get back to normal soon. But meanwhile, let’s work together as #TeamMCPSS, in our masks, to finish the 2020-21 school year strong.

I hope you all have a wonderful spring break and will be able to enjoy time with your family.

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

Mobile County Public Schools