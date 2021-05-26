MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System on Wednesday morning approved a measure to hire an architect for the construction of football stadiums at five high schools.

The board voted unanimously to hire an architect to design football stadiums on the campuses of B.C. Rain, Davidson, LeFlore, Vigor and Williamson high schools.

Those schools previously do not have stadiums on their campuses, and football teams have played at off-campus venues such as Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Prichard Stadium.

This will give each MCPSS high school its own stadium with exception of Murphy. A stadium on the Murphy campus would be difficult because of the location, a school system official said.

The MCPSS says this will allow each school to earn revenue from sporting events at the stadiums.