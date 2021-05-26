MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System on Wednesday morning approved a measure to hire an architect for the construction of football stadiums at five high schools.
The board voted unanimously to hire an architect to design football stadiums on the campuses of B.C. Rain, Davidson, LeFlore, Vigor and Williamson high schools.
Those schools previously do not have stadiums on their campuses, and football teams have played at off-campus venues such as Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Prichard Stadium.
This will give each MCPSS high school its own stadium with exception of Murphy. A stadium on the Murphy campus would be difficult because of the location, a school system official said.
The MCPSS says this will allow each school to earn revenue from sporting events at the stadiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.