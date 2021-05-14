Alabama Rep. Shane Stringer is no longer a captain with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the office announced Friday.

According to the MCSO, Sheriff Sam Cochran made the decision Wednesday "because of different political views held by his administration."

The MCSO statement did not specify those differing political views.

Stringer joined the MCSO in 2018.

That same year, Stringer, a member of the Republican party, was elected as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, representing District 102. His current term ends in November 2022.

A Citronelle native, Stringer is a former Satsuma police chief.