UPDATE: According to MCSO, the suspect is now in custody.
During a pursuit, according to officials, the suspect's car hit another car, which then pushed it into another nearby car, causing a 3 car crash.
After the crash, the suspect bailed, beginning a manhunt.
A K9 Unit was able to find the suspect shortly after.
MOBILE, Ala. --According to MCSO they are currently searching for a male suspect in the area of DIP and Hamilton Blvd.
He has been identified as Michael Douglas Bates.
MCSO states he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.