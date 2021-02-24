MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have taken Roy Ferrell Barnhill into custody.
Officials say Barnhill had two warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. They say he has also been part of the thefts involving catalytic converters.
While executing warrants on Wednesday, February 24, MCSO took Barnhill into custody.
