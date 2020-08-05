The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Semmes woman.
The MCSO is looking for Samantha Celeste Moore.
She is 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and short, shoulder-length hair. She has a visible tattoo on base of neck with the initials of “D.K.M” and an Aquarius tattoo symbol on her left shoulder.
Her last known location was at the Verizon Store at 7800 Moffet Road in Semmes on July 31.
If you have any information in regards to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the MCSO at 251-574-8633.
