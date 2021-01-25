The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 39-year-old woman missing since July 31, 2020.
The last known whereabouts of Samantha Celeste Moore were in the area of Schillinger Road and Moffett Road in Semmes.
She is 5-foot-4, weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, with unknown clothing. Her hair is shoulder length, and she has a visible tattoo on the base of her neck with the initials "D.K.M." She also has an Aquarius tattoo symbol on her left shoulder.
