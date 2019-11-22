GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a boy was shot in the leg Friday morning.
This was happening on Grand Farms Road, an unpaved road near Old Pascagoula Road.
FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.
