The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Grand Bay Wednesday night.

MCSO says the shooter was detained by deputies, and the case will be presented to a grand jury.

It was about 10 p.m. Wednesday when the MCSO responded to a homicide scene on Elizabeth Road in Grand Bay.

MCSO says its detectives learned by interviewing witnesses on the scene that the shooting suspect, 34-year-old Josh Bradley, was assaulted with an edged weapon before firing a handgun and hitting Anthony Lohfink, 39, in the head and killing him.

Detectives said the homeowner, identified as Tara Hudson, 34, was inside the residence with Bradley, when Hudson's estranged husband, identified as Christopher Lechner, 35, arrived and started a verbal altercation with Hudson on the rear porch.

During the argument between Hudson and Lechner, Bradley and Anthony Lohfink, the estranged husband’s brother, began to fight, MCSO says. Investigators say Lohfink, armed with a knife, struck Bradley in the forearm and Bradley fired his firearm in response.

Lohfink was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO detectives along with the Mobile County District Attorney’s office will present the case to a grand jury.