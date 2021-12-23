WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Thursday were searching a wooded area in Wilmer for human remains in connection with a missing person case, authorities told FOX10 News.

This was in an area off Lott Road near Jim Tom Circle. A large contingent of deputies were on the site.

MCSO Capt. Paul Burch said they were searching for a body, but he would not reveal a name of the missing person.

FOX10 News learned just before noon that officials were waiting on the arrival of equipment so they could begin digging in their search related to an adult male reported missing earlier this year.