A frightening, but inspiring, story about a valiant health battle being fought by a Mobile County Sheriff's Detective.
Corporal Tim Anderson is hospitalized in critical condition at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.
He is suffering from flu and pneumonia, which has progressed to another serious disease
But his family is also hoping that his case serves as an important reminder about the need to guard against the flu.
Family say despite a 5% chance of survival, 42 year old Tim Anderson is fighting for his life.
In their words, it is "minute to minute," and family members have been informed to stay near him at this time
They say Anderson has a rare condition: the H1N1 flu virus combined with pneumonia has led to a very severe form of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
That can cause fluid leaking into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible.
Sheriff Sam Cochran said, "The latest prognosis that I got was that it hasn't deteriorated any more, but the doctors are trying to do some things to help try to improve it. But it's a dire situation right now, everybody is praying for him."
Sheriff Cochran says Anderson has been with the sheriff's office for more than five years, and his illness developed with just the last couple of weeks.
Cochran said, "He's married, has a wife and three kids, and his wife is travelling back and forth to Pensacola every day. Many of the deputies have started a meal train for her, and providing meals on a daily basis, trying to help them."
Mobile County Health Department officials say, if you get the flu, you should start feeling better in about 8 days.
But you should watch for warning signs.
Rendi Murphree, the Director of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services at the health department, said, "If you get flu and you're trying to stay at home and you start experiencing shortness of breath or any other complications, you want to contact your health care provider immediately."
Family members said Anderson did not get a flu shot and they are asking people to get a flu shot if they haven't.
Murphree said, "It's still not too late to get a vaccine because flu season is still elevated all over Alabama, all over the U.S."
Family members say Anderson's treatment is progressing slowly and it could be days before they see any notable changes.
They have set up a "Go Fund Me" page.
Here is a link to that page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-anderson-amp-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
