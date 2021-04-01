The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says the father of two missing children does not have custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The MCSO is asking for the public's help locating James Carl Caballero and the children.

He is the father of 1-year-old Annelise Marie Caballero and 2-year-old Kevin Lucas Caballero

Annelise has brown hair with brown eyes. Kevin has blond hair and blue eyes.

The children were last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Irvington.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the father or the children is asked to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 immediately. You may also provide information through the website www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

Earlier, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency overnight issued an alert for the two missing children in Mobile County.