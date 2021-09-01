MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is gathering items for a Hurricane Ida relief trip to Louisiana on Thursday.

The MCSO posted the following message on social media:

We are loading up and heading to Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana. Our food truck will be heading there tomorrow. If anyone wishes to donate water or other no - perishable items, you may bring to our administration building, 510 S. Royal Street. If you would like to make a donation, please make sure you provide return address so that we can send receipt. If writing a check, make payable to Foundation of the Mobile County Sheriff’s office. We are leaving tomorrow but will continue to accept donations throughout our stay.