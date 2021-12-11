GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office was called out to a deadly shooting in Grand Bay.

It happened early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to a home on McGehee Road.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Richard Tyler Tillman, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Sheriff's officials tell us it was a single gunshot wound to the chest at close range. We're also told that a black .22 caliber rifle was lying near the victim.

At this time, no arrests have been made. We're told the shooter and victim knew each other.

The case will now be sent to the grand jury.