GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office was called out to a deadly shooting in Grand Bay.
It happened early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to a home on McGehee Road.
The victim, identified as 33-year-old Richard Tyler Tillman, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Sheriff's officials tell us it was a single gunshot wound to the chest at close range. We're also told that a black .22 caliber rifle was lying near the victim.
At this time, no arrests have been made. We're told the shooter and victim knew each other.
The case will now be sent to the grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.