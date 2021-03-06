MOBILE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) Mobile County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a homicide that happened early Saturday morning on Jeff Hamilton Road.

Officials with MCSO have identified the suspect in this case as Erik Perez. According to officials Perez forced his way into a home in the 11000 block of Jeff Hamilton Road. Perez allegedly murdered one victim and fled the scene on foot.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office say that Perez is considered armed and dangerous. Officials are asking residents to lock their door, and to immediately report any suspicious activity to MCSO.