The Mobile County Sheriff's Department is investigating several car break-ins, burglaries, and thefts over the weekend.
"Its terrifying. I didn't sleep last night. I didn't sleep hardly at all"
One neighbor caught someone on her home surveillance video. She said the bandit ran through her yard then hopped the fence, to her parents yard next door.
“They go back to their backyard and take a generator and pull it all the way to the front of the road," she said.
According to Mobile County Sheriff's Office crime map, there were 3 auto burglaries, 3 residential burglaries and 1 car stolen in Grand Bay over the weekend.
"The people across and over from us, they got hit for about 2,000 dollars worth of stuff," she said. "There was 4 different houses that they went through."
The neighbor said this kind of crime coming to her area is pretty shocking. She plans to install more cameras and be more watchful.
"I remember a time where you could leave your doors unlocked, there's no way, no way. Couldn't pay me to do it."
While MCSO will be keeping an eye on the area, deputies say one of those burglaries didn't appear to have forced entry.
Investigators are asking folks to do their part and lock their cars and homes and remove all valuables from their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.