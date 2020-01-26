MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said an Irvington man was killed in an accidental shooting on Saturday, January 25.
Investigators said 54-year-old Phillip Ledet was shot and killed at a home on South Meadow Lane around 10:30 p.m.
According to detectives, the shot was accidentally fired by Stanley Roberson. He was arrested on a manslaughter charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.