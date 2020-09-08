An Irvington man turned himself in Monday and was charged with murder after the victim in a Saturday night shooting died from his injuries, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
The MCSO said it was on Sunday when James Wesley Harmon Jr., 28, was initially arrested and charged with first-degree assault as a result of the shooting that occurred at 10680 Argyle Road in Irvington.
Harmon posted bond and was released from Mobile County Metro Jail Sunday night.
MCSO said the victim, Clinton Blake Cooper, 28, was air lifted to University Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his leg. His condition was reported as life threatening, and he was taken to emergency surgery.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Cooper had succumbed to his injuries.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy, according to the MCSO.
At about 6:30 pm Monday, Harmon surrendered himself to authorities at Metro Jail and was booked on the murder charge.
He will appear for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.