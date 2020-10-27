MOBILE, Ala. --MCSO is looking for another missing person, Ricky Aaron Trawick. Trawick is 31 years old and was last seen on October 23, 2020.
Trawick drives a 1998 white Chevrolet Pick up S-10 style truck. Trawick is 5'10", brown hair and eyes.
If you have seen Trawick or know his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633.
You may also go to the website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and leave us a message there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.