MOBILE, Ala. --MCSO has sent our Food Truck along with 5 volunteers to cook meals for first responders in Calcasieu Parish.

Below is a list that they have taken with them that will get them to next Tuesday, September 8.

You may bring any items listed below to any Mobile County Sheriff’s Office location.

If you would like to write a check, please make the check payable to The Foundation of The Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

The list of items is as follows:

A lot of bottled water

120 Lbs Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausage

120 Lbs Frozen Hash-browns

800 Sausage Patties Frozen

900 hamburger patties frozen

900 hot dogs frozen

600 chicken breast frozen

6 cases of frozen French fries

32 Lbs of Conecuh original sausage

600 Tortillas

900 hamburger buns

900 hotdog buns

2 Cases (24 cartons) liquid egg

1200 Bags of chips – individual serving

3 Large Jars Salsa

4 large bottles ketchup and or 2 cases of packets.

2 large bottles of mustard and or case of packets.

600 fruit cups & or Any fresh fruit

(4) large bags shredded cheese

2 Large containers brown gravy mix

25 Lbs Rice

(7) #10 cans of green beans

(7) #10 cans of peas

(7) #10 cans of carrots

5000 Trifold Plates

3000 Forks

1000 Spoons

MCSO Locations:

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Administration Building

510 S. Royal Street

Mobile, Alabama 36603

(251) 574-2423

Southside Sub-Station

Theodore Oaks

5808 US Highway 90 W. suite A

Theodore, Alabama 36582

(251) 574-8675

Northside Sub-Station

10121 Moffett Road

Semmes, Alabama 36575

(251) 574-8040

