MOBILE, Ala. --MCSO has sent our Food Truck along with 5 volunteers to cook meals for first responders in Calcasieu Parish.
Below is a list that they have taken with them that will get them to next Tuesday, September 8.
You may bring any items listed below to any Mobile County Sheriff’s Office location.
If you would like to write a check, please make the check payable to The Foundation of The Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
The list of items is as follows:
A lot of bottled water
120 Lbs Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausage
120 Lbs Frozen Hash-browns
800 Sausage Patties Frozen
900 hamburger patties frozen
900 hot dogs frozen
600 chicken breast frozen
6 cases of frozen French fries
32 Lbs of Conecuh original sausage
600 Tortillas
900 hamburger buns
900 hotdog buns
2 Cases (24 cartons) liquid egg
1200 Bags of chips – individual serving
3 Large Jars Salsa
4 large bottles ketchup and or 2 cases of packets.
2 large bottles of mustard and or case of packets.
600 fruit cups & or Any fresh fruit
(4) large bags shredded cheese
2 Large containers brown gravy mix
25 Lbs Rice
(7) #10 cans of green beans
(7) #10 cans of peas
(7) #10 cans of carrots
5000 Trifold Plates
3000 Forks
1000 Spoons
MCSO Locations:
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Administration Building
510 S. Royal Street
Mobile, Alabama 36603
(251) 574-2423
Southside Sub-Station
Theodore Oaks
5808 US Highway 90 W. suite A
Theodore, Alabama 36582
(251) 574-8675
Northside Sub-Station
10121 Moffett Road
Semmes, Alabama 36575
(251) 574-8040
