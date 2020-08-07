MOBILE, Ala. --Thursday, August 6, 2020, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Lamont Lutin (AKA Shugg) during an ongoing undercover drug operation. Lutin is known in the Mobile County area as a “Key Drug Dealer” in the Cocaine Market. As Undercover Narcotic Deputies attempted to arrest Lutin, he tried to elude deputies by charging his vehicle into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Both vehicles were wrecked and Lutin was taken into custody.
MCSO Deputies discovered several thousand dollars in cash, a pistol and a kilo of cocaine inside Lutin's car. Lutin has been charged with criminal mischief 1st, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and trafficking cocaine.
If anyone has additional information on this drug dealer and would like to provide that information please call 251-574-8633. If you would like to provide information anonymously, you may go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.