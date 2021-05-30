MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has located 41 year old Kristie Leigh Bell.
According to authorities Ms. Bell was reported missing on January 10th after she was last seen at a friend's house in the 1300 block of Brook Neal Circle.
Officials say that Bell was found by Mobile County Sheriff's deputies. Bell was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.