The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says James Caballero is in custody for violating bond.
A judge on April 2 had set an $82,500 bail for the Irvington man accused of snatching his two young children and then engaging in a tense stand-off with law enforcement officers.
Subsequently, the MCSO advised the public that deputies were again looking for Caballero.
