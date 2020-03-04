MCSO: Man arrested after firing gun at deputies in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a suspect fired a shot at deputies after a short high-speed chase on Wednesday.
Investigators said they spotted a vehicle in Semmes and attempted to stop it because they believed a person inside had warrants out for their arrest. Investigators said the driver, identified as Codey Owens, sped off and tried to get away.
The sheriff's office said Owens wrecked the vehicle off of Box Road and then ran into the woods.
Deputies surrounded the area and when Owens spotted them, investigators said he fired a single shot. Capt. Paul Burch said they believe the handgun jammed and prevented Owens from firing more shots. No one was injured from the gunfire.
K-9 dogs sent into the woods found Owens and he was taken into custody on several charges. Owens is a convicted felon and had warrants out for possession of controlled substance charges.
Burch said Owens was not the person they were trying to arrest when they first spotted the vehicle, and that person was not in the vehicle at all. Deputies said they later found and arrested that suspect.
