MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was arrested after police say he shot someone during a fight over a dog.
Aaron Connell is charged with second-degree assault.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 8, Connell's girlfriend was involved in an argument with a neighbor that turned physical.
According to authorities, Connell tried to break up the fight by firing a shot at the ground, but ended up hitting one of the neighbors in the leg.
Connell has been released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.