MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was arrested after police say he shot someone during a fight over a dog.

Aaron Connell is charged with second-degree assault.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 8, Connell's girlfriend was involved in an argument with a neighbor that turned physical.

According to authorities, Connell tried to break up the fight by firing a shot at the ground, but ended up hitting one of the neighbors in the leg.

Connell has been released on bond.