The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has charged Richard Jacob Phillips for the murder last month of Joshua Manuel, according to an MCSO news release.
Manuel's body was found Jan. 11 on Starlight Avenue in Wilmer.
Phillips was arrested in George County in Mississippi on Jan. 16. He currently remains in custody in George County.
Since his arrest, several witnesses, including an eyewitness, have given statements that corroborate with evidence that Phillips is the person who killed Manuel, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Phillips will be extradited to Mobile County, MCSO says.
