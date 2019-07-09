GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 25-year-old Grand Bay man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday morning on charges of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.
Michael Allen Wayne Nolan was arrested on those charges by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says it all stemmed from an argument that got out of hand between Nolan and his nephew, Erick Toomer.
According to the MCSO, Toomer told deputies he and Nolan were in a verbal altercation inside the residence where they both live around 1 a.m., when Nolan grabbed an AR15 rifle and shot one round toward Toomer as he was in the living room.
Toomer also told deputies that Nolan had threatened to shoot everyone at the residence.
There were no reports of injury to either party, MCSO says.
Nolan was taken into custody without incident, and the AR15 was secured by deputies.
MCSO says the firearm was found to not have a serial number, and it -- along with several rounds of ammunition -- were confiscated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.