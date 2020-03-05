IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at 7910 One Mile Road in Irvington Thursday.
According to authorities, Christopher Wayne Kern struck his girlfriend, Latasha Nichole Johnson, in the head with a baseball bat, killing her. They say after he killed her, he wrapped her in a tarp.
Officials say the couple has a child together and Johnson has other children.
In 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7910 One Mile Road, for three domestic calls.
