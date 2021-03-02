CITRONELLE, Ala. --Captain Paul Burch with MCSO confirmed that a man was brutally beaten on private property and dumped on Frazier Cemetery Rd. early this morning.

A motive for the crime could have been a dispute over property according to Burch.

MCSO is actively looking for a suspect, 19 year old Colton Trent Ketchum.

MCSO believes the suspect to still be in the area, and if anyone should see him, they should call the sheriff’s department.