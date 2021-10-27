MOBILE CO, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile County sheriff's deputies arrested a man they said was pretending to be one of them.

Daniel Holloman was charged with impersonating a peace officer after a complaint and a search warrant turned up some interesting finds.

Investigators said about three weeks ago, Holloman pretended to be a Mobile County Sheriff's Deputy and stopped an older man in Grand Bay.

Deputies said Holloman used a blue light in his white Buick to make the unlawful stop, telling the man he pulled him over because his tail light was out.

The man felt something was off and wrote down Holloman's tag number, deputies said.

Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said that's how they were able to execute a search warrant on Holloman's apartment Wednesday.

"They recovered the blue light that was in the vehicle that he was using to pull the victim over, as well as some handcuffs, a ballcap that had "sheriff" on it, and assorted drug related items," Burch said, "That kind of behavior is not something that somebody does one time. We feel like there will be other victims and you know, I say victims because, you know, they were subjected to a traffic stop, which is a legal action and, you know, they felt like they may have done something wrong when really they didn't."

Burch said he's not sure what Holloman's goal was.

The suspect does have a lengthy history in Metro Jail that dates back to the 80's.

If you think you've been pulled over by Holloman, give the sheriff's office a call.

If you aren't sure who is trying to pull you over, Burch said you can always call 911 and verify with them.