FOX10 News is getting new information about a bizarre incident on Interstate 10 in Mobile Sunday night.
Authorities have not yet identified a man who they say was killed running across the interstate trying to escape from sheriff's deputies.
But they do say the car he was driving was stolen.
Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said it started about 5:45 when when a deputy tried to pull over a driver who was speeding without headlights on I-10 westbound near the McDonald Road exit.
Burch said, "When the deputy initiated his lights and sirens, the suspect accelerated and, within less than a minute, wrecked, was not injured, at least any serious injury at that time."
But, within seconds, the incident took a strange turn.
Burch said, "He bailed out of the vehicle, began fleeing on foot. To avoid other responding deputies, he decided to cross into the eastbound lane of I-10 where he was immediately struck by an oncoming 18 wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Why did he run? No one can answer that, but Burch said, "We have learned that the vehicle he was operating was stolen, had not been reported yet by the owner because it had not been discovered until all this took place."
Deputies said running from authorities is not worth putting your own life and other peoples lives at risk.
Burch said, "It's stupid to run from law enforcement and, again, if we don't get you that day, you know you're going to wake up one morning with us standing over you to take you to jail to answer for your charges."
Parts of I-10 eastbound were closed for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene of the accident.
