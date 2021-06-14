MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County deputies arrested a man accused of dousing his girlfriend's home with gasoline and setting it on fire.
Investigators said Davey Trivett shoved his girlfriend to the ground during a fight early Sunday morning and she called 911. He took off before deputies arrived, but the sheriff's office said he returned hours later with a gas can.
According to investigators, he poured gas all over the home and lit a fire.
The girlfriend was able to run away and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames.
Trivett was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, domestic violence, harassment, and theft of property.
