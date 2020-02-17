A man is dead after a shooting in the Chuchula community in north Mobile County overnight, officials with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said on Monday morning.
This happened in the 10000 block of Cleborne Court.
MCSO says 51-year-old David Bailey was shot by Johanna Harbison with a 9mm handgun after he hit her in the head with the butt of an AK-47 rifle. He was shot in chest.
Harbison was found outside the home bleeding from her head. She was transported to a local hospital.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office is expected to send the case to a grand jury to determine if the woman will be charged.
The MCSO says deputies have responded to prior disturbance calls at the location of the shooting.
