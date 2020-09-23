UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office reports Wednesday morning that the child has been found.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to ALEA, on September 14, Reagan Isabella Hart, 4, left her residence with 41-year-old Brandy Hart and they have not returned.
Authorities say their direction of travel is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Reagan Isabella Hart, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at (251) 574-8633.
(1) comment
Thank God! There is just too much crazy going around. We need a change folks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.