MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirms a suspect charged with rape and murder was killed inside Mobile County Metro Jail.

Joaquin Jones, 29, of Mobile was killed Monday night, the Sheriff's Office says.

Jones was charged in the 2020 murder of Myron King in Mobile. He also was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in a separate incident.

The suspect, Brian Pierson, 23, of Mobile, is being charged with manslaughter in the death of Jones.

The MCSO says it was at about 6:15 p.m. Monday when Jones was found to be not breathing in his cell bed at the jail. Earlier the same day, according to the MCSO, Jones and Pierson had an altercation over "dice" from a Monopoly game.

The MCSO reports witnesses said that Jones was angry with Pierson and continued to provoke the fight. Video within the jail confirms witness statements, the MCSO says.

Jones was in jail on charges of probation violation, obstructing justice using a false identity, sodomy 1st, murder, robbery 2nd and rape 1st.

Pierson is in jail on charges of assault 3rd, domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency, harassment communications, domestic violence 3rd, kidnapping 2nd, manslaughter, domestic violence 3rd and domestic violence with strangulation or suffocation.